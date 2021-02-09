KNOXVILLE - Margaret Kyle (Arnold) Hill, age 81 of Knoxville, went home to be with the Lord February 6, 2021. She was a member of Sonlight Baptist Church, an avid angel figurine collector and UT Sports fan. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Margaret was a longtime food service employee of Knox County Schools. Preceded in death by husband of 44 years, Fred L. Hill, father and mother; John W. and Rebecca Arnold, siblings; Jeanette McCown, Oscar Arnold, JW Arnold, Dorothy Harris, LC Arnold, and Mary Sullins Morrell, mother-in-law Velma Hill, and son-in-law Tom Linginfelter. She leaves behind her children; Mark and Sheila Hill, Donna Linginfelter, Richard and Jeni Hill, Sherry and Dale Webb, grandchildren; Elizabeth, Kevin, Elisha, Seth, Ashly, Bryan, Whitni, John, Spencer, Stacie, Robby, Hunter, Rachel, Brittany, Brad, Justin, and Ashlond, great-grandchildren; Ethan, Elijah, Jeremiah, Audrey, Connor, Hayden, Briella, Hallie, Callie, Ian, Peyton, Parker, and Blakelee, brother-in-law Danny and Kris Haynes, sister-in-law Joyce Arnold, as well as several nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 PM Thursday, February 11, 2021 at Sonlight Baptist Church with a service to follow at 8:00 PM, Pastor Eddie Meyers and Mitchell Burnett officiating. The family will have a private graveside service Friday, February 12, 2021 at Oak Hill Memorial Park in Kingsport, TN. Honorary Pallbearers: Hunter Hill, Spencer Hill, John Winebrenner, Ian Winebrenner, Dale Webb, Justin Webb, Brad Dunsmore, Peyton Dunsmore, Robby Garner, Hayden Garner, Bryan Stiner, Connor Vanosdale, Kevin DeBusk, Ethan DeBusk PV2, Elijah DeBusk, Seth Burnett and Jeremiah Burnett. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to BMA TN/KY Youth Camp c/o Mitchell Burnett, Director (8033 Bell Rd Knoxville, TN 37938). Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.