BIG STONE GAP, VA - Margaret June Winstead Clendenon of Big Stone Gap, VA, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 23rd, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. Margaret was a loving wife, mother, grandmother (Mimi), and great-grandmother. She was a very active lifelong member of the First Christian Church, including teaching Sunday School, directing Vacation Bible School and serving as the Sunday School Superintendent. She was also President of the Ida Driver Circle and was the treasurer of the mission fund.
Margaret was preceded in death by her husband of more than 50 years, Jack Clendenon, along with her father and mother, George McKinley and Sarah Jane Winstead. Also preceding in death were her siblings, Edith Winstead, Catherine Wurfel, Vivian Castle, James Winstead, Donald Winstead, Priscilla Horne, and Helen Clendenon.
Survivors include her daughter, Micki Castle of Concord, NC; sons, David Clendenon, Knoxville, TN, Mark Clendenon, and wife Beth - Kingsport, TN; and Paul Clendenon and wife Cindy - Big Stone Gap, VA; 6 grandchildren, Chris Sloan, April Sorrentino and husband Bryan, Christopher Moore, Audrey Clendenon, Logan Clendenon, and Katy Clendenon; two great-granddaughters, Olivia Sorrentino and Sloan Sorrentino; special niece Pam Giles and husband John; special nephew Todd Clendenon and wife Angie; sister-in-law, Marilyn Winstead Harvey; and brother-in-law, Jim Clendenon; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews; and a host of friends and loved ones to mourn her passing and cherish her memory.
Graveside services will be conducted at Glencoe Cemetery on Wednesday, April 26th, 2023 at 10:00 AM, in Big Stone Gap, VA, with Greg Townsend, minister, officiating and Robert Young presenting a message. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Family and friends are asked to assemble at Glencoe Cemetery at 9:45am.
