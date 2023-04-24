BIG STONE GAP, VA - Margaret June Winstead Clendenon of Big Stone Gap, VA, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 23rd, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. Margaret was a loving wife, mother, grandmother (Mimi), and great-grandmother. She was a very active lifelong member of the First Christian Church, including teaching Sunday School, directing Vacation Bible School and serving as the Sunday School Superintendent. She was also President of the Ida Driver Circle and was the treasurer of the mission fund.

Margaret was preceded in death by her husband of more than 50 years, Jack Clendenon, along with her father and mother, George McKinley and Sarah Jane Winstead. Also preceding in death were her siblings, Edith Winstead, Catherine Wurfel, Vivian Castle, James Winstead, Donald Winstead, Priscilla Horne, and Helen Clendenon.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you