CHURCH HILL – Margaret Juanita Evans, 85, passed away on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at her residence with her son by her side.
A visitation will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 PM on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 8:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Bro. David Roller officiating. A graveside service will be held at 12:00 PM on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at Elm Springs Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 11:15 AM to go in procession.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
A special thanks to caregivers, Sherry Barton, Wanda Willingham, Ritchie and Christy Evans, Mary Woods, and Avalon Hospice nurses Vera and Yasmine for all their loving care.
