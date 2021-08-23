CHURCH HILL – Margaret Juanita Evans, 85, passed away on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at her residence with her son by her side.
Margaret was born on October 5, 1935, in Stoney Point Hawkins County and was the daughter of the late Jess and Nellie Mayo Lee. She retired from Alladin Plastics in 2007 after 40 years. She loved flowers and working outside on farm and in garden was saved at Elm Springs Church years ago.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded by her husband, Lon Evans in 2007; son, Robert Danny Evans in 2006; granddaughter, Kendra Cline in 2006; sisters, Betty McLain of Rogersville, and Helen Barton of Surgoinsville; and brother, Jess Eddie Lee.
Margaret is survived by her daughter, Lesa Evans Cline (Kenny); son, Ritchie Evans (Christy); daughter-in-law, Shelia Evans; grandchildren, Brandon Kilgore, Jessica Kilgore, Kelly Cline, Mickie Cline, Audrey Evans, Zackery Evans, Monika Pounders, Ashley Gibson, and Dusty Evans; several great grandchildren, sister, Wanda Willingham (Dennis); brothers, Jim Lee, and Bo Lee (Patsy); brother-in-law, Russell McLain; several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 PM on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 8:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Bro. David Roller officiating. A graveside service will be held at 12:00 PM on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at Elm Springs Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 11:15 AM to go in procession.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
A special thanks to caregivers, Sherry Barton, Wanda Willingham, Ritchie and Christy Evans, Mary Woods, and Avalon Hospice nurses Vera and Yasmine for all their loving care.
