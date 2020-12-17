Margaret Jones Mahaffey, 86, passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020. She was a long time member and worker at First Broad Street United Methodist Church, a lady of faith, who enjoyed the many jobs she had in her church. Margaret was a Sunday school teacher, played in Bell Choir, Chairman, and Officer of her UMW circle. She was a founding board member of Contact Concern, President of Women’s Symphony committee, and during her term, the “Symphony Gentlemen” program was established. Margaret was a founding member of Questers, and officer in DAR, book clubs, garden clubs, and was in Junior League in Kingsport . She was in an early class of the Leadership Kingsport Program, and an early participant in the reading program for disadvantaged people. Margaret enjoyed her association with Netherland Inn, Friends of Allandale, Exchange Place, and PEO. She graduated from ETSU with a degree in Business Education, with honors, and with a teaching certificate. Margaret was an avid swimmer. In her youth, she was a Red Cross swim instructor and a certified life guard instructor. Margaret loved to travel and she and Jack visited many countries. She also loved tennis and enjoyed her bridge clubs. She loved dancing, and she and Jack were members of the Mr. and Mrs. Club, The Forty’s Club, Square Dance Clubs, Senior Center Dance Class, and worked with Kiwanis Kapers in its hey-day!
Margaret was a very caring and loving mother for 2 sons, Jeffery and John and daughter Nancy. She is survived by her children; and Jack, her husband of 67 years; and her brother, Joe Jones.
Graveside services will be in Midville, Georgia at her family cemetery with the minister of her home church officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to First Broad Street United Methodist Church, 100 E. Church Circle, Kingsport, TN 37660.