GATE CITY, VA – Margaret Jane Johnson Smith, 80, passed away on Monday, February 14, 2022, at her home.
She was born in Dante, Virginia, daughter of the late Amos and Susie McCoy Johnson. She was preceded in death by one brother, Homer Lee Johnson; and one sister, Juanita Johnson.
She was a member of Chalybeate Springs United Methodist Church in Gate City, Virginia. Jane was a good homemaker and a wonderful cook. She was a very compassionate woman and loved the Lord.
She is survived by her husband, Joseph Smith; one daughter, Rhonda Anstett and husband, Joey of Raleigh, North Carolina; one son, Patrick Smith and wife, Kory of Gate City, Virginia; one sister, Bernice Smith of Vinton, Ohio; two grandchildren, Ashley Gardner and husband, Randy of Gate City, Virginia and Rachel Anstett; one great-granddaughter, Hannah Gardner; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services for Margaret Jane Johnson Smith will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 19, 2022, in Castlewood Funeral Home Chapel, Castlewood, Virginia with Rev. Marvin Dockery officiating. Interment will follow in Smith Family Cemetery, Long Ridge Road, Nora, Virginia. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Friday, February 18, 2022, at Castlewood Funeral Home, Castlewood, Virginia. Online condolences may be sent to the Smith family through our website and a video tribute may be viewed at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com. The funeral service will be available for viewing on our website, following the service. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.