KINGSPORT - Margaret J. Smith, 84, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Monday, October 10, 2022 at her home.

The family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport. A funeral Service will follow with James E. Allen Sr., Minister officiating.

