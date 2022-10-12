Margaret J. Smith Oct 12, 2022 12 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Margaret J. Smith, 84, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Monday, October 10, 2022 at her home.The family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport. A funeral Service will follow with James E. Allen Sr., Minister officiating.A graveside service will be conducted at 1pm on Friday, October 14, 2022 at Church Hill Memory Gardens. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:50pm.To express condolences to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com.Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport is serving the Smith family.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Kingsport Internet Funeral Service Graveside Margaret J. Smith Garden Hill Recommended for you