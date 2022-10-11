KINGSPORT - Margaret J. Smith, 84, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Monday, October 10, 2022 at her home. She was born in Hawkins County to the late El and Lorna Bryant. Margaret enjoyed spending time outdoors especially fishing. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and most of all her grandchildren. Margaret was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her daughter, Regina Haynes; granddaughter, Autumn Hensley; brother, Walter Bryant; sister, Louise Laster.
Survivors include her sons, Charles Wayne Barnette, Michael Lynn Barnette and wife Ada, and David Allen Barnette; daughter, Linda Marie Wilson; grandchildren, Joel Barnette, Samuel Barnette, Misty Barnette, Roger Barnette and wife Danielle, Shane Barnette, Trevor Barnette and wife Megan, Chelsea Barnette, Marc Spencer, Frederick Spencer, Dijana Caldwell and husband Timothy, Madison Wilson, and Mason Wilson; 2 great-grandchildren, Evelyn and Eva Barnette; along with a host of friends and extended family.
The family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport. A funeral Service will follow with James E. Allen Sr., Minister officiating.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1pm on Friday, October 14, 2022 at Church Hill Memory Gardens. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:50pm.