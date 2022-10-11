KINGSPORT - Margaret J. Smith, 84, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Monday, October 10, 2022 at her home. She was born in Hawkins County to the late El and Lorna Bryant. Margaret enjoyed spending time outdoors especially fishing. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and most of all her grandchildren. Margaret was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her daughter, Regina Haynes; granddaughter, Autumn Hensley; brother, Walter Bryant; sister, Louise Laster.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video