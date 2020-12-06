KINGSPORT - Margaret Huddle Umberger, 81, of Kingsport went to be with her Heavenly Father peacefully on December 5, 2020, at her home with her husband and children by her side. Margaret was born in Indian Springs and was a graduate of Dobyns Bennett High School (Class of 1957), and East Tennessee State University (Class of 1961). Margaret had an enthusiastic passion for teaching and taught elementary school for 37 years, including at Miller Perry and Rock Springs Elementary.
Margaret was a member of First Broad Street United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School and served on the alter guild. After retiring from teaching, Margaret stayed busy working in her flower garden, volunteering at Holston Valley Medical Center, and tutoring elementary school children.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Clay and Rose Agnes Huddle; one sister, Kathryn LaGuardia, and one brother, James Huddle.
Margaret is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Rodney Umberger, Sr.; son, Rodney Umberger, Jr., of Seattle, Washington; daughter, Katrina Herlong and husband Lloyd of Los Angeles, California; five grandsons – Ryan Herlong (Knoxville, TN), Bryce Herlong (Starkville, MS), Connor Clayton (Los Angeles, CA), Jackson Umberger (Seattle, WA) and Colton Umberger (Seattle, WA), as well as several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Margaret’s caregivers over the last several months, including Amedisys Hospice and Angela Casteel.
There will be a private graveside service for the immediate family only with Dr. William Randall Frye officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Margaret’s memory to First Broad Street United Methodist Church, 100 East Church Circle, Kingsport, TN 37660 (online donations www.fbsumc.org); or The White-Huddle Cemetery Charitable Trust, 3713 Bethel Church Road, Evington, Virginia 24550.
I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith:
Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness,
Which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day:
And not to me only, but to all them also that love His appearing.
II Timothy 4:7-8