KINGSPORT - Margaret Haynie, age 90 of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, August 27, 2021 at The Village at Allandale following a period of declining health.
Due to Covid 19 the family will have a private family service. If you would like to attend the burial you may meet at East Lawn Memorial Park at 10:00 am on Tuesday, August 31, 2021.
Pallbearers will be John Haynie, Joe Haynie, Brayden Campbell, Evan Doran, Marshall Campbell and Bailey Campbell. Honorary pallbearers will be Chandler Dale, Eric Davis, Keith Campbell, Sara Campbell, Angie Davis, Lilly Campbell and Preslee Davis.
Those wishing may make memorial contribution to The Pat Summitt Foundation for Alzheimer’s, www.patsummitt.org, or to Ketron Memorial United Methodist Church, 301 Virgil Ave., Kingsport, TN 37665.
