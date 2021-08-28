KINGSPORT - Margaret Haynie, age 90 of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, August 27, 2021 at The Village at Allandale following a period of declining health. Born in Scott County, VA on March 3, 1931, a daughter of the late Hobson and Irene Dougherty, she had resided in this area most of her life. She graduated from Midway High School, Scott County, VA and graduated from nursing school in Knoxville as a Registered Nurse. Margaret married Jack C. Haynie in 1950 in Morristown, TN. She retired from Holston Valley Hospital in 1987 following 17 years of service. Margaret was a member of Ketron Memorial United Methodist Church. She will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mom, grandmother, sister and friend who loved her family.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all the caregivers at The Village at Allandale and her caregivers while she was still at home.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of almost 60 years, Jack C. Haynie; son-in-law, Brian Doran; brother, Harold Dougherty; and sisters, Sallie Wallace and Violet Schanbacher.
Margaret is survived by her children, John Haynie and wife, Judy of Church Hill, Joe Haynie and wife, Sherry of Church Hill, and Susan Doran of Mt. Carmel; grandchildren, Sara Campbell and husband, Keith, Angie Davis and husband, Eric, and Evan Doran; great-grandchildren, Brayden Campbell, Marshall Campbell, Bailey Campbell, Lilly Campbell, Chandler Dale and Preslee Davis; great-great-grandchildren, Easton Campbell and Teagan Davis; brother, Terry Dougherty and wife, Thresa of Kingsport; brother-in-law, Bill Wallace of Brevard, NC; and several nieces and nephews.
Due to Covid 19 the family will have a private family service. If you would like to attend the burial you may meet at East Lawn Memorial Park at 10:00 am on Tuesday, August 31, 2021.
Pallbearers will be John Haynie, Joe Haynie, Brayden Campbell, Evan Doran, Marshall Campbell and Bailey Campbell. Honorary pallbearers will be Chandler Dale, Eric Davis, Keith Campbell, Sara Campbell, Angie Davis, Lilly Campbell and Preslee Davis.
Those wishing may make memorial contribution to The Pat Summitt Foundation for Alzheimer’s, www.patsummitt.org, or to Ketron Memorial United Methodist Church, 301 Virgil Ave., Kingsport, TN 37665.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.