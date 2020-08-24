BIG STONE GAP, VA - Margaret Geneva Allen, 98, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her family.
She was a Christian and cherished her family. Geneva enjoyed baking, making Christmas candy and flower gardening.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Allen; daughter, Barbara Hughes; parents, Henry and Flossie (Poteet) Goins; and four sisters and two brothers.
Geneva is survived by her daughter, Sandra Rich (Billy), Big Stone Gap; son, Billy Allen (Judy), Gray, Tn.; grandchildren, Crystal Stidham (Dale), Jeff Hughes, Shane Rich and Tina Rich; 16 great grandchildren, including Justin Stidham, Katie Rich, and Jamie Rich (Cody); 11 great-great grandchildren, including Laura Gilley; an adopted granddaughter, Margo Cook; sisters, Rita Fern Potter, Shirley Orr and Brenda Owenby; three brothers, Clarence Goins, Danny Goins and Charles Goins; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank her caregivers, Katie Rich, Crystal Stidham, Carlos Bush and Jess Gilley; the Valley Fire Department; M. E. O. C. Pace programs, Dr. Craven and Dr. Fleenor and nurses, with a special thanks to Tina Clisso and Eddie Pearcy.
The family will receive friends 5:00pm to 7:00pm Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave., W., Big Stone Gap, Va. The funeral service will be conducted 7:00pm Wednesday with Pastor Bill Hughes and Rev. Terry Goodman officiating. Music will be provided by David Goodman.
The committal graveside service will be conducted 11:00am Thursday at the Miller’s Chapel Cemetery, Jonesville, Va. The family and friends will meet at Gilliam Funeral Home by 10:00am Thursday to go in procession.
Pallbearers will be: Justin Stidham, Dale Stidham, Carlos Bush, Danny Stidham, Cody Arrendondo and Billy Sluss.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to: Valley Fire Department, P. O. Box 166, East Stone Gap, Va. 24246 and/or M. E. O. C. Pace Fuel Fund, P. O. Box 888, Big Stone Gap, Va. 24219.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve Mrs. Allen’s family.
To view the obituary online and offer condolences, visit www.gilliamfuneralhome.com.