KINGSPORT - Margaret Fleenor, 69, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at the Holston Valley Medical Center after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born to the late Ira and Glayds (Goad) Scalf.
Margaret was a member of the Baptist Faith, she was a part of the Gospel Quartet Happy Four. Margaret was a loving wife, mother, great-grandmother and friend to all who knew her. She retired from the Johnson City Medical Center as a Medical Transcriptionist after many years of dedicated service.
In addition to her parents Margaret was preceded in death by her sister, Bea McMurry; brothers, Harvey and Doug Scalf.
Survivors include her husband of forty years, Scott Fleenor; daughter, Arlene Miles; son, Travis Campbell and wife Mary; grandchildren, Taylor and Brian Gold, Sebastian, Dylan and Dalton Campbell, Kayla Johnson and husband Ethan; step-children, Jeff Fleenor and wife Lena, Justin Fleenor and wife Sandra; great-grandchildren, Maddox and Jaxon Johnson; step-grandchildren, Josie Boggs, Hayden, Austin, Ben and Jack Fleenor; step-great-grandchildren, Brantley Boggs and Weston Fleenor; along with several nieces.
The Fleenor family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home from 1 pm - 3 pm. A Graveside Service will follow in the Garden of the Mausoleum in East Lawn Memorial Park at 3 pm with Rev. Roy Henard officiating. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Fleenor family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081