ROGERSVILLE - Margaret Faye Henard Lype, age 86, of Rogersville, walked into the arms of Jesus on Monday, August 1, 2022 at Signature Healthcare. She was a member of East Rogersville Baptist Church and was saved at an early age. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Billy E. Lype; parents, Carrie Farmer Henard Ellis and Jonah Henard; brothers, Buford and Don Henard; step granddaughter, Betsy Larisa Turner; and great grandson, Archer Jon Sandidge.

