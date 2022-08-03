ROGERSVILLE - Margaret Faye Henard Lype, age 86, of Rogersville, walked into the arms of Jesus on Monday, August 1, 2022 at Signature Healthcare. She was a member of East Rogersville Baptist Church and was saved at an early age. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Billy E. Lype; parents, Carrie Farmer Henard Ellis and Jonah Henard; brothers, Buford and Don Henard; step granddaughter, Betsy Larisa Turner; and great grandson, Archer Jon Sandidge.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Cathy and Scott Sandidge; son and daughter-in-law, Bob and Brenna Lype of Chattanooga, TN; grandsons, David (Lora) Sandidge, Michael (Brittany) Sandidge, Bryson (Sydney) Lype, and Braden Lype; great granddaughters, Ava Mae Sandidge, Violet Wren Lype, Marley Ann Clarice Sandidge; great grandson due in October, Arlo Michael Sandidge; brother, Jerry (Belinda) Henard; and nephew, Brandon Henard.
Graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, August 6, 2022 in Highland Cemetery. The family asks if you plan on attending the graveside service to please meet at the cemetery by 12:45 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Signature Healthcare Resident Activity Fund in Rogersville. The family would like to give a special Thank you to the staff of Signature Healthcare of Rogersville for their kindness, compassion, and loving care of Margaret. Online condolences may be sent to www.christiansells.com.
2 Timothy 4:7 "I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith."
