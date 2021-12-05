Church Hill - Margaret Estes Fletcher, 90, of Church Hill, TN went to be with the Lord Friday, December 3, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, December 7, 2021, 5:00-6:45 pm in the funeral home chapel.
A Celebration of Life Service will be follow at 7:00 pm with Dr. Phil Hoskins and Pastor Mike Webb officiating.
The Graveside Service will be conducted Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at 11:00 am at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of Everlasting Life. Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Scholarship Fund of the R.R.T.A. or the the Margaret Fletcher Scholarship at Dobyns-Bennett High School.
To share condolences and memories with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Margaret Estes Fletcher and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.