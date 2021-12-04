Church Hill - Margaret Estes Fletcher, 90, of Church Hill, TN went to be with the Lord Friday, December 3, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
She was born September 21, 1931, in Sullivan County, TN to the late Robert and Lena Mae Parker Estes.
Margaret attended Carson-Newman College and East Tennessee State College. She graduated from E.T.S.C. where she earned her B.S. Degree.
She taught Social Studies at Dobyns-Bennett High School for thirty years. While at Dobyns-Bennett she sponsored the Student Government Association, introduced the People to People High School Ambassador Program, Founder and Sponsor of Domestic Exchange Program, and took the first group of students to Europe. In 1971, she was nominated for the Tennessee Teacher of the Year Award and awarded life time membership in the Parent-Teacher Student Association.
Following retirement, she was very active in The Retired Teachers Association and worked with other teachers on a history of the Kingsport School System. She also helped generate an interest in getting a Tennessee monument of Gettysburg to honor soldiers who fought and died during the Civil War.
Margaret was an active member of Grange Hall United Methodist Church for a number of years holding various positions.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth S. Fletcher; sister, Edna Francisco; brother, Robert (Bobby) Estes.
Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Michael Fletcher and wife, Phyllis; brother, Jack Estes and wife, Wanda; several nieces and nephews; three special children, Morgan, Andrew and Ashley Salyers.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, December 7, 2021, 5:00-6:45 pm in the funeral home chapel.
A Celebration of Life Service will be follow at 7:00 pm with Dr. Phil Hoskins and Pastor Mike Webb officiating.
The Graveside Service will be conducted Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at 11:00 am at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of Everlasting Life. Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Scholarship Fund of the R.R.T.A. or the the Margaret Fletcher Scholarship at Dobyns-Bennett High School.
