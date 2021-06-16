Margaret Bishop, 85, of Kingsport, TN, went to be with her Lord on Monday, June 14, 2021. She was a selfless and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. Margaret was the glue that held it all together. She has surely found her place in heavens eternal choir. Margaret will be missed dearly, but her legacy will live on.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Bishop, Sr.; parents, Ella and Fanny Bell Adkins; siblings, Earl, Wallace, R.C., Frank, John Thomas, and Ruth.
Margaret is survived by her daughters, Loretta Coffman, Debbie Bishop, and Donna Travis (Ronny); sons, John Bishop, Jr. (Kelly), and Jeff Bishop; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Joseph Henry Adkins and wife Joan; sister, Wanda Malone; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, June 18, 2021, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Matt Malone and Pastor Brandi Neal officiating.
Burial will follow at noon at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.