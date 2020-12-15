ROGERSVILLE - Margaret Elizabeth Drinnon Lawson, of Rogersville, TN, was born January 27, 1953, and went to be with the Lord on December 14, 2020. She was saved at an early age, was a member of Grassy Springs Missionary Baptist Church, and had recently attended Caney Creek Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Don and Helen Drinnon.
Survivors include her loving husband of 49 incredible years, Authur Cline Lawson; sister, Peggy Drinnon Pearson and husband, Floyd; brother, Lynn Edward Drinnon and wife, Hazel. Margaret and Cline raised three wonderful chhildren; daughter, Christy Lawson Waye and husband, Ronnie; sons, Michael Lawson, and Jonathan Lawson; four deeply loved and cherished grandchildren, Chantel Mowl Lewis and husband, Jacob, Celeste Mowl, Morgan Lawson, and Tyler Lawson.
The family would like to send their gratitude and appreciation to the Critical Care Unit nursing staff at Morristown Hamblen Hospital and also a special thank you to Sharron Rigsby.
The graveside service will be held at 3:00 pm Wednesday, December 16, 2020, in Highland Cemetery with Rev. Dale Hughes officiating. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.christiansells.com.