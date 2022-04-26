YUMA, VA - Margaret Emogene Houseright, 86, Gate City, VA passed away, Monday, April 25, 2022, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Robert/Houseright Cemetery, Kermit, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at Roberts/Houseright Cemetery, Kermit, VA at 10:45 a.m., for the graveside service.
An online guest register is available for the Houseright family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Margaret E. Houseright.