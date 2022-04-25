YUMA, VA - Margaret Emogene Houseright, 86, Gate City, VA passed away, Monday, April 25, 2022, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.
Margaret was born in Scott County, VA on February 17, 1936, and was the daughter of the late William Enoch and Pearl (Fields) Houseright.
In addition to her parents, her sister, Edna Houseright, two infant brothers, Walker and Grady, and brothers, William John and Hassen Houseright, nephew, Terry “Hoss” Houseright, niece, Diana Crabtree, and a sister-in-law, Emmogene Houseright preceded her in death.
She is survived by her special nieces, Audrey (Tootsie) Bellamy and husband, Dale, Gate City, VA and Donna Shepard and husband, Jimmy, Gate City, VA, special nephew, Bill Houseright and wife, Jenny, along with several great nieces and great nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Larry Tolley and Brother Daryle Houseright officiating. Tim Thacker and Bill Falin will provide the music.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Robert/Houseright Cemetery, Kermit, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at Roberts/Houseright Cemetery, Kermit, VA at 10:45 a.m., for the graveside service.
An online guest register is available for the Houseright family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Margaret E. Houseright.