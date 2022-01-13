KINGSPORT - Margaret Duke Muller, 100, of Kingsport, passed away on December 23, 2021 at her home. She was an inspiration to those who knew her, kind and generous, thoughtful and gracious, loving and giving, without ever wanting to be in the limelight. She was a Southern lady in all the best meanings of that title. She was a fantastic cook, and made many kinds of Christmas cookies that were edible works of art. She loved beauty in many forms - ballet, classical music, nature, birds, and especially flowers. She was a lifetime accredited Federated Garden Club judge, and a member of several garden clubs in Kingsport TN, Butler Al, Knoxville TN, and Tellico Village (Loudon) TN, she started a Junior Garden Club for elementary students in Butler, and the garden club of Tellico Village. She also led the move to make Butler, Al, a designated Bird Sanctuary City. She was treasured by her family and likewise treasured them all.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, and her husband of 67 years, George Muller. She is survived by her beloved sister, Joyce Lewis of Newport News, VA, her son, Paul Muller, daughter Judi Easley (Gary), daughter Trish Brewer (Michael), grandchildren Gene Muller (Amanda), Amy E. Pangelinan (Richard), David Easley (Tonya), Eric Brewer (Marie), and great-grandchildren Ryan Pangelinan, Bellamy Pangelinan, Liam Muller, Blake Muller, Daniel Brewer, as well as several nieces and nephews. Others who will miss her include many friends and the wonderful caregivers Asbury at Home provided, especially Carmen, Nedra, Kristi and Rebecca. The family thanks you for your great care.
A celebration of her life will be held at Waverly Road Presbyterian Church at 1 p.m. on January 15th, 2021, with Rev. Collin Adams officiating. Generous even in death, since she was too old to donate her organs, she donated her body to James H. Quillen College of Medicine in hopes it will help doctors in training. In lieu of flowers, donations to Waverly Road Presbyterian Church (1415 Waverly Road, Kingsport, TN 37664) or the charity of your choice will continue her gifts of generosity.