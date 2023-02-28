BLOUNTVILLE - Margaret D Helvey, age 85, of Blountville, Tennessee, awoke in the arms of her Lord and Saviour on February 24, 2023. She was born to the late W.C. (Shorty) and Georgia (Berry) Denton. Although Margaret will be greatly missed, we rejoice knowing she is celebrating with her heavenly family and find comfort knowing we will meet again.

Margaret was a Godly woman; she loved praising Jesus and attending Poplar Grove Primitive Baptist Church. God had blessed her with a natural artistic ability, and through that she won numerous awards for her beautiful paintings and creations. Margaret was also gifted with a green thumb - she had twenty flower beds! She loved gardening and being outside in the warm sun. Throughout her life, Margaret loved being active. She loved jogging, even through her sixties! Ultimately, Margaret was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend to all who knew her; her shining spirit will live on through those who were blessed to know her.

