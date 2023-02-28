BLOUNTVILLE - Margaret D Helvey, age 85, of Blountville, Tennessee, awoke in the arms of her Lord and Saviour on February 24, 2023. She was born to the late W.C. (Shorty) and Georgia (Berry) Denton. Although Margaret will be greatly missed, we rejoice knowing she is celebrating with her heavenly family and find comfort knowing we will meet again.
Margaret was a Godly woman; she loved praising Jesus and attending Poplar Grove Primitive Baptist Church. God had blessed her with a natural artistic ability, and through that she won numerous awards for her beautiful paintings and creations. Margaret was also gifted with a green thumb - she had twenty flower beds! She loved gardening and being outside in the warm sun. Throughout her life, Margaret loved being active. She loved jogging, even through her sixties! Ultimately, Margaret was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend to all who knew her; her shining spirit will live on through those who were blessed to know her.
Along with her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by: her loving husband, Thomas (Tommy) Helvey; and son, Benjy Helvey.
Those left to cherish her memory are: sons, Derek Helvey (Ruth Anne), Brent Helvey (Angie); daughter, Dinah Porter (Brandon); brother, Jimmy Denton (Ava); sister, Linda Ramsey (Vance); grandchildren, Megan Miller (Justin), Zach Helvey (Katie), Delaney, Cassidy, Sadie, Silas, and Josiah Porter, Jacob, Brianna, and Heartlie Helvey; great-grandchildren, Adalynn, Eleanor, and Jude Miller, Blake Helvey; along with several nieces and nephews.
The Helvey family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Thursday, March 2, from 12 pm to 2 pm in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will follow at 2 pm in the Chapel with Brandon Porter officiating. A Graveside Service will follow the Funeral in East Tennessee Cemetery.
The Helvey family would like to extend a special "thank you" to the staff of The Village at Allendale for the exceptional care to our mom.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.eastlawnkingsport.com for the Helvey family. East Lawn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. (423) 288-2081