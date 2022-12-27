NORTON, VA – Margaret D. Adams, 87, died Sunday, December 25, 2022, at Norton Community Hospital. She attended the Norton Christian Church. She retired from Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in 2016 with over 50 years of service. Margaret was born in Dorchester, VA to the late Bordie and Mary Darnell and was instrumental in organizing the Dorchester reunions. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carroll “Shag” Adams, Sr.; a brother, Curtis Darnell; a daughter, Tonya Adams; a grandchild, Travis Salyer; and a sister-in-law, Nancy Darnell.
She is survived by a daughter, Rhonda Salyer and her husband Kenny of Wise, Va.; a son, Carroll Adams, Jr. and his wife Pam of Mt. Sterling, Ky.; grandchildren, Amber Salyer and Shacodi of Coeburn, Va., Brad Salyer and his wife Misty of Norton, Va., Melanie Beeson and her husband Jeff of Lexington, NC, Shawn Adams of Louisville, Ky.; great grandchildren, Blake Salyer and his wife Kaely, Katie Large and her husband Cody, Cameron Salyer, Aiden Daniel, Owen Daniel, Makinley Daniel, Makenzie Beeson, Trevor Adams, Ashton Adams and wife Maria; two great great grandchildren, Judah and Marley Salyer; her brother, Howard Darnell of Johnson City, Tn.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor James Wells officiating. Graveside committal services will be conducted at 12 pm Thursday at Powell Valley memorial Gardens in Big Stone Gap, Va. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 11:30 am to travel in procession to the cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Norton Christian Church Food Bank Ministry, PO Box 216, Norton, VA 24273.
Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home of Norton is serving the Adams family.