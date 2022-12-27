NORTON, VA – Margaret D. Adams, 87, died Sunday, December 25, 2022, at Norton Community Hospital. She attended the Norton Christian Church. She retired from Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in 2016 with over 50 years of service. Margaret was born in Dorchester, VA to the late Bordie and Mary Darnell and was instrumental in organizing the Dorchester reunions. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carroll “Shag” Adams, Sr.; a brother, Curtis Darnell; a daughter, Tonya Adams; a grandchild, Travis Salyer; and a sister-in-law, Nancy Darnell.

She is survived by a daughter, Rhonda Salyer and her husband Kenny of Wise, Va.; a son, Carroll Adams, Jr. and his wife Pam of Mt. Sterling, Ky.; grandchildren, Amber Salyer and Shacodi of Coeburn, Va., Brad Salyer and his wife Misty of Norton, Va., Melanie Beeson and her husband Jeff of Lexington, NC, Shawn Adams of Louisville, Ky.; great grandchildren, Blake Salyer and his wife Kaely, Katie Large and her husband Cody, Cameron Salyer, Aiden Daniel, Owen Daniel, Makinley Daniel, Makenzie Beeson, Trevor Adams, Ashton Adams and wife Maria; two great great grandchildren, Judah and Marley Salyer; her brother, Howard Darnell of Johnson City, Tn.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.