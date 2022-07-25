DUFFIELD, VA - Margaret Coral McComas, 73, Duffield, VA went to be with the Lord, Monday July 25, 2022, at the Ballad Health Hospice House, Bristol, TN.
Margaret was born in Scott County, VA on February 4, 1949, to the late Doyle and Myrtle Cleo (Gilliam) Vaughn.
In addition to her parents, her husband, Francis (Frank) Xavier McComas, Jr., sisters, Shirley Nufio, Glenda Reams, brothers, Marlin Vaughn, and Roger A. Vaughn preceded her in death.
She is survived by her sons, Marlin Frank McComas, Sr. and wife, Heather, Duffield, VA, David Paul McComas and wife, Jennifer, Savanah, GA; sisters, Carolyn Singleton and Charles, Duffield, VA, Patricia Egan and Dexter, Big Stone Gap, VA; grandchildren, Victoria Venable and Justin, Savanna McComas; special grandson, Marlin McComas, Jr; great grandchildren, Waylon and Ruston Venable; a very special lifelong friend till the end, Linda Preston; along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Dwayn Williams officiating.
Burial will follow the services at the Adams Cemetery, Duffield, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Lonesome Pine Hospital, Bristol Regional Hospital, Bristol Hospice House staff and Liberty Baptist Church.