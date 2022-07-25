DUFFIELD, VA - Margaret Coral McComas, 73, Duffield, VA went to be with the Lord, Monday July 25, 2022, at the Ballad Health Hospice House, Bristol, TN.

Margaret was born in Scott County, VA on February 4, 1949, to the late Doyle and Myrtle Cleo (Gilliam) Vaughn.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video