GATE CITY, VA - Margaret Ann Vanzant Bradshaw, 79, of Gate City, Virginia passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, January 29, 2023, with her family by her side.
Margaret was born in Scott County, Virginia, on July 22, 1943, to the late Lynton P. Vanzant, Sr. and Lelia (Bloomer) Vanzant. Margaret retired in 2004 from Commercial Electronics in Gate City, Virginia. Prior to her decline in health, Margaret loved working in her flowers, helping her brother and sister with gardening and canning, and taking trips with her family. Margaret loved her family and dedicated her life to taking care of those she loved. Margaret accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at an early age and exemplified a strong faith in her Lord until the very end. Margaret attended Friendship Chapel Church until her health prevented her from doing so.
In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, William Ray Bradshaw; her brothers, Donnie, George, and Danny Vanzant; sisters, Connie Morris, Donna Eads, and Deborah Vanzant; niece, Angie Shad; and nephew, Michael Taylor.
She is survived by her son Tim Bradshaw; daughter, Lelia Bradshaw; grandson, Elijah Ray Bradshaw, who was her pride and joy; sister, Anita Taylor and husband, Mike; brothers, Lynton P. “Bud” Vanzant and wife, Jewell, and Garry Vanzant and wife, Linda; many nieces and nephews; and her faithful companion of 16 years, Foxy, who never left her side.
Graveside services will be conducted at 12 noon on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Oak Hill Funeral Home & Memorial Park, 800 Truxton Dr. Kingsport, Tennessee, with Pastor Joe Hill officiating. Those planning to attend the services are asked to be there by 11:45 am.
Travis Vanzant, Andy Vanzant, Zachary Taylor, Adam Vanzant, Keith Crandall, Ron Hill, Larry Sherfey, and Dickie Hill will serve as pallbearers.
The family wishes to thank Carrie, Nikki, and Angie with Ballad Hospice for the kind and compassionate care they gave to Margaret.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Margaret Ann Vanzant Bradshaw.