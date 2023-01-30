GATE CITY, VA - Margaret Ann Vanzant Bradshaw, 79, of Gate City, Virginia passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, January 29, 2023, with her family by her side.

Margaret was born in Scott County, Virginia, on July 22, 1943, to the late Lynton P. Vanzant, Sr. and Lelia (Bloomer) Vanzant. Margaret retired in 2004 from Commercial Electronics in Gate City, Virginia. Prior to her decline in health, Margaret loved working in her flowers, helping her brother and sister with gardening and canning, and taking trips with her family. Margaret loved her family and dedicated her life to taking care of those she loved. Margaret accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at an early age and exemplified a strong faith in her Lord until the very end. Margaret attended Friendship Chapel Church until her health prevented her from doing so.

