Margaret Ann Flanary Anderson, age 51, went to her Heavenly Home September 30th, 2021. She was born in Kingsport, TN and lived in the area most of her life until she, her husband, and their youngest daughter moved to FL in 2016. Margaret was a very special person, loved everyone, and loved by everyone. She was always smiling and would do everything she could to help everyone. She always treated everyone as family and made sure no one ever felt left out. Margaret worked as an LPN for most of her active career. She worked in doctor’s offices and multiple nursing homes. She loved to take care of older people. She was especially proud of her children and grandson, Landon. After Jeff and Margaret bought their first home, she started a business called Chalk Couture-Crafty mamas. She enjoyed making a variety of crafts and helping people decorate their homes.
Margaret was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Frank and Annie (Babb) Jones of Gate City, VA; paternal grandparents, Charles and Margaret (Ramey) Flanary of Rye Cove, VA; and father-in-law, Hugh Anderson of Church Hill, TN.
Margaret is survived by her husband of 18 years, Jeffery Alan Anderson; daughters, Marianne Elizabeth Anderson of the home, Katherine Burress (Jesse) Horn of Meadowview, VA and Destiny Anderson (Terry) Keller Jr. of Kingsport, TN; grandson, Landon Andrew Hunley of Meadowview, VA; parents, Peggy (Jones) and Kenneth Dwight Flanary of Gate City, VA; brother, Kenneth Dwight Flanary Jr (Lois Jennelle) of Johnson City, TN; niece, Rachel Lauren Flanary of Johnson City, TN; mother-in-law Annie Sue Anderson, Hugh Anderson Jr., Tim Anderson, Susan Anderson of Church Hill, TN; aunts and uncles, Harold (Helen) Jones of Church Hill, TN, Juanita (Charlie) Mangrum of Johnson City, TN, and Jim (Pat) Flanary of Cleveland, TN. She is also survived by many other family members and special friends along with her special companion, Trixie.
The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m.
Burial will follow at Cox Chapel Cemetery in Duffield, VA.
Pallbearers will be Terry Keller, Jr., Jesse Horn, Jeff Jones, Jason Glover, Devon Hunley, Jonathan Alex Keller, Michael Wheatley, Tim Anderson, Hugh Anderson, Jr., and Harold Jones.
