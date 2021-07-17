KINGSPORT - Margaret Ann Anderson went to be with the Lord on Thursday morning, July 15, 2021 at her residence, surrounded by loved ones. Margaret was born in Stillwater, Minnesota and resided in Kingsport most of her life. She was a member of Harvest Community Church, Kingsport, TN.
Mrs. Anderson was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Anderson; parents, Leo and Esther Kress; brothers, John, Harold and Dale Kress; sisters, Beverly DeCorsey and Susan Kress; grandsons, Chris and Andrew Anderson.
She is survived by her daughter Karen Fickey (Jack) of Kingsport, TN; sons, Tom Anderson (Michele) of Pottstown, PA, Daryl Anderson (Janet) of Kingsport, TN, Terry Anderson (Tammy) of Lugoff, SC and Michael Anderson of Lugoff, SC; 18 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren and 2 on the way; 3 great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 from 12:00 – 2:00 pm in the Chapel at East Tennessee Funeral Home, 2630 Highway 75, Blountville, TN. A service will be held at 2:00 pm with Marvin Tolly officiating and a graveside service will follow. Pallbearers will be her grandsons: Bryon Biggs, Travis Anderson, Shaun Anderson, Chad Anderson, Matt Fickey, and Caleb Anderson.
