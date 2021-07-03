Marcia Elva Joseph Long, age 48, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on July 2,2021.
Marcia was born in Harlan Kentucky on May 13th, 1973. She was the baby of 9 siblings, and she let everyone know about it. If you ask any of them, she was the most spoiled and always got her way with everything. Marcia loved to play basketball and dress up her pet pig and paint it’s nails. Everywhere she went she had to have a Reese’s cup and Mello Yello in her hand. She was fun, energetic and independent but stubborn as a mule. Marcia always had a smile on her face and a joke ready to be told. She never met a stranger that she couldn’t strike a deal with because she always needed to borrow 5 dollars. She was loyal to those around her, and she cared deeply about them too.
She was preceded in death by both her parents Arnold Joseph and Elva Lucille Joseph. Marcia was also proceeded in death by 3 of her brothers; James Arnold Joseph, Michael Allan Joseph and Dennis Victor Joseph.
Marcia is survived by her two children son, Bradley Long, wife Olivia and her daughter, Tiffany Musser and husband Shawn. She is also survived by her 6 siblings, Janice Banks husband Larry, Jeffrey Joseph wife Christy, Jackie Joseph wife Cristy, Deborah Long husband Jack, Carolyn Belcher husband Don, and Harold Joseph wife Cynthia. She had several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm on Monday, July 5, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Damon Joseph officiating.
To express condolences to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport is serving the Long family.