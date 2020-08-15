ROGERSVILLLE – Marcelle P. Baker, 90, went home to be with Jesus and her husband of 75 years Ralph Baker.
Marcelle was born in Jenkins, KY and spent 62 years in Northern Virginia before moving to Surgoinsville. She was saved when she was 8 years old and served her Lord faithfully. Together, her and Ralph raised 5 beautiful children who she taught about the Lord and they are Carol Mullins (Joe), of Rogersville, Vileta Hutchison (Joe) of Rogersville, Gary Baker (Ruth) of Morristown, Larry Baker (Staci) of Kingsport, Pamela Baker (Keith) of Fargo, ND, and Jessica Baker (Mike) of Michigan.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Baker; parents, George J. and Bernie Keel Phipps; 1 infant brother, 1 infant sister, grandson, Kevin; sisters, Sharon Montgomery and Patricia Phipps; brother, Doyle Phipps.
Marcelle is survived by her children, 10 grandchildren, many great grandchildren; sisters, Anetta Swindall, Priscilla Baker, and Lasonijia Smith; several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 5:00 PM on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home with David Hutchison officiating. The family will receive friends after the service. A graveside will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Hawkins County Memorial Gardens. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 12:15 PM to go in procession.
Pallbearers will be grandsons and great grandsons.
