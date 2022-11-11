BIG STONE GAP, VA - Marcella Wright Hopkins, loving wife, mother of two sons and grandmother of four, passed away in Canton MS at the age of 87. Marcella was born on February 18, 1935 in Big Stone Gap, Va to Lawrence and Helen (Henry) Wright. It was in Big Stone that she met the love of her life Atwell Wayne Hopkins, together they enjoyed 62 years of marriage. They raised two sons Mark Wayne Hopkins and Timothy Scott Hopkins. Marcella was a Registered Nurse whose career spanned 4 decades and two states while working first at Johnston-Willis Hospital in Richmond, VA and then Presbyterian Hospital in Charlotte, NC. Marcella was also a tireless worker for her churches, teaching Sunday School, singing in the choir, member of the Methodist Women’s group, volunteering at ALL the breakfasts, dinners, and luncheons, and working with the church’s youth. Marcella was preceded in death by her father Lawrence, her mother Helen, her husband Atwell and her son Tim. She is survived by her son Mark and his wife Marty Hopkins of Canton MS, her daughter-in-law Dee Hopkins of Blacksburg, VA, and her grandchildren Will Hopkins and his wife Hannah Anne Scott Hopkins, Clay Hopkins and Collette Herrington. A funeral service will be held to celebrate her life on Saturday November 12th, 2022 2pm at the Powel Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery 5650 Powell Valley Rd, Big Stone Gap, VA 24219 An online register is available for the family at www.holdingfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in Marcella’s memory to the Dementia Society of America https://dementiasociety.org Holding Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Hopkins.