KINGSPORT - Marcella Lynne Hite of Kingsport, TN, was born August 18, 1954 and passed away on May 1, 2021.
Anyone who loved Marcella knew she was a caring, loving, and loyal person.
Marcella left her loving companion, Barney to the care of her son, John.
We ask that you respect Marcella's wishes for a simple and private ceremony.
She was truly loved by many and prayers are definitely appreciated during this time.
