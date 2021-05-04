KINGSPORT - Marcella Lynne Hite of Kingsport, TN, was born August 18, 1954 and passed away on May 1, 2021.

Anyone who loved Marcella knew she was a caring, loving, and loyal person.

Marcella left her loving companion, Barney to the care of her son, John.

We ask that you respect Marcella's wishes for a simple and private ceremony.

She was truly loved by many and prayers are definitely appreciated during this time.

Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.