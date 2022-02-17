ROGERSVILLE - Marcelene Crawford Jones, age 80, of Rogersville, passed away, Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at Ballad Health Hawkins County Memorial Hospital.
Visitation hours will be 12:00 Noon to 2:00 P.M., Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Funeral service will be conducted 2:00 P.M., Saturday, February 19, 2022 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Elaine Ruth and Rev. Sheldon Livesay officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Of One Accord Ministry, Neighborly Meals Program, 306 E. Main St., Rogersville, TN 37857
Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville is honored to serve the Jones family.