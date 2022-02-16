ROGERSVILLE - Marcelene Crawford Jones, age 80, of Rogersville, passed away, Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at Ballad Health Hawkins County Memorial Hospital. She was a member of Rogersville First United Methodist Church. Marcelene was formerly employed with Of One Accord Ministry. She was preceded in death by her husband Ernest Kyle Jones, daughter whom she took care of for 26 years Tina G. Jones, parents Onnie and Carrie Smith Crawford, biological mother Grace Dykes Crawford, sisters Wilma Smith and Ruth Hunley, father-in-law and mother-in-law O.W. and Mary Jones.
She is survived by her daughter Rita Jones, sisters Rachel Gardner and husband Phil, Alice Davis and husband Ricky, Rhonda Hunley and husband Ricky, Danita Caldwell and husband Dennis all of Rogersville, Loretta Tobeck of Tarpon Springs, FL, Regina Sechrist and husband Greg of Waxahachie, TX, brothers Donald Crawford and wife Judy, Wayne Smith all of Elk Ridge, MD, Lynn Crawford and wife Connie, Anthony Crawford all of Rogersville, several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Visitation hours will be 12:00 Noon to 2:00 P.M., Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Funeral service will be conducted 2:00 P.M., Saturday, February 19, 2022 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Elaine Ruth and Rev. Sheldon Livesay officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Of One Accord Ministry, Neighborly Meals Program, 306 E. Main St., Rogersville, TN 37857
Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville is honored to serve the Jones family.