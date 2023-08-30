KINGSPORT - Marc Jordan Murray, a resident of Kingsport, TN, passed away on Monday, August 28, 2023, at the age of 56.

He was born in Kingsport, TN, in the year 1967 to his late parents, Harvey and Sandra Murray. He is now reunited with them in passing, as well as his brother, Howard Lee, who had also passed away.


