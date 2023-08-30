KINGSPORT - Marc Jordan Murray, a resident of Kingsport, TN, passed away on Monday, August 28, 2023, at the age of 56.
He was born in Kingsport, TN, in the year 1967 to his late parents, Harvey and Sandra Murray. He is now reunited with them in passing, as well as his brother, Howard Lee, who had also passed away.
Marc's cherished memories live on through his loved ones, including his wife, Rebecca, and their daughter, Bryanna. He is also survived by his sisters, Diane Horton and her husband Jimmy, and Rebecca Goff and her husband William (known as Bubby). Marc held a special place in his heart for his nephew, Izayah, along with his best friend, Bubby and his two special aunts, Dee and Venus. He also shared a close bond with Rebecca's beloved pet, Ollie.
For more than two decades, Marc dedicated his time as a pipe insulator at the Eastman Chemical Plant under Brock. Known for his charitable nature, he displayed kindness by assisting homeless individuals with necessities whenever he could. Family meant the world to Marc, and he took particular delight in spoiling his nephew, Izayah. Among his favorite activities were watching Earnhardt race and cheering on the Dallas Cowboys during their games. His infectious laughter brightened the lives of those around him, and he had a knack for bringing smiles to others. His absence leaves a deep void, and he will be profoundly missed.
A private graveside service will be conducted at Gunnings Cemetery.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.
