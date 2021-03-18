KINGSPORT - Mandy Nichole Montgomery, age 39, of Kingsport, went to her heavenly home on Friday, March 12, 2021 at her residence.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jerry and Judy Montgomery of Kingsport; maternal grandparents Elmer Guy and Lessie Garland; paternal grandparents James Dean and Ann Marie Simpson.
She is survived by her daughter, Madison Faust of Church Hill; son, Byron Williams of Gate City, VA; brother, Jason Montgomery and wife, Alisha of Rogersville; niece, Avery Montgomery; boyfriend, Clay Stewart of Morristown; several aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends. A special thank you to her aunt, Anna Simpson of Kingsport.
There will be no services at this time. A special gathering in her memory will be held at a later date.