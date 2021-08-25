KINGSPORT - Mandy Gilliam Salyer, 79, Kingsport, TN passed away, Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at The Wexford House, Kingsport, TN.
Mandy was born in Kingsport, TN on December 23, 1941, and was the daughter of the late William and Dora (Ramey) Gilliam.
She was a member of the Salvation Army, Freedom Fellowship, and was the president of Holston Terrace Association, Kingsport, TN.
In addition to her parents, her husband, Elbert Carson Salyer, Sr., sons, Elbert Carson “Toby” Salyer, Jr., and Joe Salyer, daughter, Janie Lawson, sisters, JoAnn Davis, Helen Redmond, and Barbara Mann and brother, Charles Gilliam preceded her in death.
She is survived by her daughters, Kay Williams, Joyce Faust, Janette Eden, and Jewell Lawson, sisters, Mary Simpson, and Trish “Pat” Gilliam, brothers, Billy Gilliam, and Vicki, Jackie Gillian, and wife, Jilda, and Ralph Gilliam, several grandchildren and great grandchildren, her friends, Brenda and Dave McConnell, Priscilla Mossnon, Betty West, Ruth Hoard, and Bob and Kim France, along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, August 26, 2021, at the Gate City Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be conducted at 10:00 a.m., Friday, August 27, 2021, at East Lawn Cemetery, Kingsport, TN with Elder Oscar Ervin officiating.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers and are asked to meet at East Lawn and 9:45 a.m., Friday for the graveside service.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Wexford House and Amedisys Hospice for their love and care of Mandy.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mandy’s memory to The Salvation Army, P.O. Box 2280, Kingsport, TN 37660, or to Holston Terrace Auxiliary in care of Kingsport Housing, East Sevier Street, Kingsport, TN.
