SURGOINSVILLE - Mamie Ruth Rutledge, age 93, of Surgoinsville, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020 at the Church Hill Healthcare & Rehab.
Graveside services will be conducted 11 AM Wednesday at the Bethel Cemetery with Rev. Greg Fletcher officiating. Music will be provided by her nephews Brian Burchfield. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:45 AM.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be mailed to Amis Chapel United Methodist Church, 2991 Hwy. 11 W, Surgoinsville, TN 37873.
