KINGSPORT - Mamie Flanary Riddle, 101, of Kingsport, TN left her earthly body to be in the presence of God, January 7, 2021 after a brief battle with COVID-19. She was a wonderful wife, stepmother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. Mamie was gracious, kind, pure of heart. She loved her family, friends, and church. She was an avid reader and loved crossword puzzles. But most of all she was a woman of God.
Those left behind to cherish her memory are: Her brother Billy & wife, Rose Flanary, Gate City VA and several special nieces and nephews who loved her more than words can express; her stepchildren: Jimmy Riddle, Kathy Smith (John), Tommy Riddle (Kim), and Joe Riddle; nephews Randy Riddle (Greta), Bill Riddle (Donna) and their families.
She was preceded in death by her husband James “Mack” Riddle, her mother and father, Dillard & Myrtle Lynch Flanary, sisters Elise Griffin (Clyde), Nell Houseright (Marshall) Virginia “Sissie” Lee (Bill), Berdell Lee (Roy), Jo Rhea Davis (Pat), and brothers Troy Flanary, Jesse James Flanary, Jay Flanary (Joanne). What a wonderful family reunion all of them must be having in heaven.
Mamie was born October 12,1919 in Speers Ferry, VA. She graduated from Rye Cove at age 15, in 1935.
She began her career at Charles Store in Kingsport in 1936. Three years later she started work at JC Penny, touching many lives by giving people their first jobs and leading by example. She retired after 40 years’ service in 1982.
Mamie met the two leading men of her life in 1977 in downtown Kingsport. James “Mack” Riddle introduced himself to her along with his youngest son, Joe, who is autistic. They married in January 1978. She was so very proud of her new family. She often said I hope everyone knows the love I feel from my Riddle Family.
Mamie joined Mack in working year-round on ideas and organizing Kingsport’s 4th of July Parade. In 2018 the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce honored Mamie by selecting her as the 4th of July Parade Grand Marshall. The City of Kingsport also declared a proclamation that October 12th, 2019 was Mamie Riddle Day in honor of her 100th birthday.
Five years ago, Mamie moved into Steadman Hills Assisted Living and soon became loved by the staff and residents. The family would like to extend a very heartfelt Thank You to the staff there for all their special care and love.
The family will receive friends from 1-2:00 pm on Sunday, January 10, 2021 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm with Rev. Adam Love officiating. Burial will follow in Holston View Cemetery. Mamie’s nephews will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the church closest to your heart.
