KINGSPORT - Mamie Flanary Riddle, 101, of Kingsport, TN left her earthly body to be in the presence of God, January 7, 2021 after a brief battle with COVID-19.
The family will receive friends from 1-2:00 pm on Sunday, January 10, 2021 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm with Rev. Adam Love officiating. Burial will follow in Holston View Cemetery. Mamie’s nephews will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the church closest to your heart.
