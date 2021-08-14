DUNGANNON, VA - Malcom Harless Gibson, 80 of Dungannon, VA passed away Thursday, August 12, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Dungannon, VA on November 12, 1940, to the late Junior Gibson and Margaret Lucas.
Harless worked for the National Rolling Mills in Malvern, PA from 1960 to 1995 before retiring. He worked at the Kingsport Press from 1996 to 2003. Harless was an avid fisherman and hunter.
In addition to his parents; his sisters, Carolyn Lucas, and Mary Lou Dooley; brother, Wilburn (Wimp) Gibson; niece, Pam Lucas; great nephew, Matthew Sweeny preceded him in death.
He is survived by his special niece and caretaker, Melissa Arnold; daughter, Lisa Gibson Folk, Lincoln University, PA; two sons, John Gibson, Dungannon, VA, Brett Gibson and wife, Becky, Easton, PA; grandsons, Matthew Folk and Christopher Folk; two granddaughters, Honi Brooke Gibson and Anna Wilson; great granddaughter, Grace Folk; two brothers, Roy (Ross) Gibson, Fairview, VA, Tim Gibson and wife, Sherry, Weber City, VA; sister, Anita Baker, Weber City, VA; wife of Junior Gibson, Monnie Gibson; along with several nieces, nephews and many friends.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m., Monday, August 16, 2021, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 12:00 p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Steven Adams officiating.
Burial will follow the service Monday, August 16, 2021, at the Lucas & Gibson Family Cemetery. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers.
An online guest register is available for the Gibson family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Malcom Harless Gibson.