DUNGANNON, VA - Malcom Harless Gibson, 80 of Dungannon, VA passed away Thursday, August 12, 2021, at his residence.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m., Monday, August 16, 2021, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 12:00 p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Steven Adams officiating.
Burial will follow the service Monday, August 16, 2021, at the Lucas & Gibson Family Cemetery. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers.
