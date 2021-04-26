KINGSPORT - Malcom G. Absher, 86, of Kingsport, passed away Friday, April 23, 2021, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
The family will receive friends 12:00-1:00 pm Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 1:00 pm with Rev. James Kramer officiating.
The Graveside Service will follow at East Tennessee Cemetery, Blountville, TN. Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Due to Covid-19 those attending the visitation and services are requested to wear a facial covering and practice social distancing.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to Mary Stover for her compassionate care of our father during his final days.
To share memories and condolences
