MOUNT CARMEL – Malcom Coy Morelock, 81, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.

Malcom was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County and was a member of Bradshaw’s Chapel. He was retired from AGC glass plant in 2005 and also retired from the Army as an Aircraft Mechanic. Malcom was a loving father, husband, and brother.

