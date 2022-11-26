MOUNT CARMEL – Malcom Coy Morelock, 81, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.
Malcom was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County and was a member of Bradshaw’s Chapel. He was retired from AGC glass plant in 2005 and also retired from the Army as an Aircraft Mechanic. Malcom was a loving father, husband, and brother.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Sue Morelock, brothers; Jack Morelock, Jim Morlock, Don Morelock, Lynn Morelock, and Ben Morelock; sisters, Lee Wright, Bobbie Crawford, and Alian Milas; parents, Ray and Mary Morelock.
Malcom is survived by daughter, Lisa Morelock and special friend Morgan Allen; sons, Danny Morelock, Dale Morelock, and Joshua Morelock; grandson, Wyatt Allen; siblings, Ethel Roop, Peggy Duncan, and Dillard Morelock; a host of extended family members and friends.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Monday, November 28, 2022 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Ed McLain and Bro. Joshua Morelock officiating. The graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, November 29 at Church Hill Memory Gardens. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Hammond Post #3 and Gate City Post 265. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:30 AM to go in procession.