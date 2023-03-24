GATE CITY, VA - Malcolm Keith “Mack” Horton, 94, of Manville Community, Gate City, VA passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Wilcox Hall.

Per Dad’s request, there will be no visitation, only a short graveside service at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA.

