Malcolm Keith “Mack” Horton Mar 24, 2023 12 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GATE CITY, VA - Malcolm Keith “Mack” Horton, 94, of Manville Community, Gate City, VA passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Wilcox Hall.Per Dad’s request, there will be no visitation, only a short graveside service at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA.Service will be held by long-time friend, Reverend Jimmy Combs on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at 3:00 pm.Family members will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions should be made to the charity or church of your choice.To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.comThe care of Malcom Keith “Mack” Horton and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Try the Kingsport TimesNews app today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Job Market Sports LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you