GATE CITY, VA - Malcolm Keith “Mack” Horton, 94, of Manville Community, Gate City, VA passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Wilcox Hall.
Mack was born August 17, 1928, in Scott County, VA to the late Hobart Horton and Nora Templeton Horton.
He was hired at Kingsport Press where he worked for 37 years. He was the first person to enter the original Press building shipping department. Every shipping warehouse which the Kingsport Press opened, Dad was the person responsible for getting it set up. His last assignment before retirement was the Hawkins County location.
Dad loved to sing and listen to Gospel music. He was lead singer for the Upward Way Quartet and had sung with several groups. His wife, Virginia, played the piano until she was unable to play.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 69 years, Virginia Davidson Horton; his sister and brother-in-law, Ellen Horton Adams and Maurice Adams; and brother-in-law, James Paul Davidson.
His survivors include daughter, Brenda Horton Peters (Bill) Gate City, VA; son Dennis Horton (Carol) Fall Branch, TN: sister, Allie Horton Davidson (Bill), Clinchport, VA; sister-in-law, Wanda Qualls Davidson, Abingdon, VA.
Grandchildren: Jamie Smythe (Brad); Jason Horton (Jaime); and Travis Peters (Kimberly).
Great Grandchildren: Gage and Cale Bass; Brian, Sierra, Nathaniel Horton; Maggie Peters.
Nieces: Kathy Davidson Givens and Renee Davidson Coe (Greg)
Nephews: Hobart and Ronnie Adams (Carolyn); Jimmie Davidson (Lori) and Steven Davidson (Tabitha).
Per Dad’s request, there will be no visitation, only a short graveside service at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA.
Service will be held by long-time friend, Reverend Jimmy Combs on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at 3:00 pm.
Family members will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions should be made to the charity or church of your choice.