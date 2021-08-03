Well done thy good and faithful servant. – Matthew 25:21
KINGSPORT - Major Ronald E. Mertens, Retired, 84, of Kingsport, went home to live eternal life with his Lord and Savior, on Sunday, August 1, 2021, following a period of declining health.
Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 2:00pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home Chapel, Kingsport, with Pastor Alan Buckles officiating. Entombment will follow at 3:00pm at East Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Pallbearers will be the Deacon staff of Springdale Baptist Church. Honorary Pallbearers will be friends from the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hunger First, 829 Myrtle St. Kingsport, TN 37660 and Shades of Grace, 313 E. Sullivan St. Kingsport, TN 37660
