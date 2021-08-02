Well done thy good and faithful servant. – Matthew 25:21
KINGSPORT - Major Ronald E. Mertens, Retired, 84, of Kingsport, went home to live eternal life with his Lord and Savior, on Sunday, August 1, 2021, following a period of declining health.
Ronald was born in Evansville, IN on March 19, 1937, a son of the late Erwin and Dorothy Schlundt Mertens. He has resided in this area since 2000 moving from Englewood, FL.
Ronald graduated from Indiana University with a Master’s degree in Criminal Justice. Ronald married Ila Rivers on July 5, 1975 in Evansville, IN. He retired from Indiana State Police in 1981 following 30 years of service, retiring as a Major. After retirement he served 20 years as a Missionary with Ila. Ronald was a member of Springdale Baptist Church.
Mr. Mertens will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, dad, grandpa, and friend who loved to study the bible and spending time with Ila, traveling to 20 different countries.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Richard and Libby Marcus, Delmar, Charlie and Steve.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a son, Brett Mertens, and sister, Dolores Ridenour.
Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Ila Mertens; son, Randall Mertens and wife Tammy of Madisonville, KY; a grandson, Tyler Mertens, PHD of Boston, MA.
Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 2:00pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home Chapel, Kingsport, with Pastor Alan Buckles officiating. Entombment will follow at 3:00pm at East Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Pallbearers will be the Deacon staff of Springdale Baptist Church. Honorary Pallbearers will be friends from the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hunger First, 829 Myrtle St. Kingsport, TN 37660 and Shades of Grace, 313 E. Sullivan St. Kingsport, TN 37660
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.