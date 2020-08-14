Major Arthur Dale Helton, Jr., U. S. Army, Retired, passed away on August 11, 2020. He left behind his loving wife Wanda Barker Helton who was at his side when the Lord called him home. Major Helton was born in Russell County, Virginia and graduated from Ridgeland’s High School in 1954. Major Helton served over 24 years in the U.S. Army beginning as an enlisted member of the Army Rangers. He was promoted to an officer due to his service in the Vietnam War. Major Helton, a highly decorated marksman, spent time serving as the instructor for Army Snipers and the Army Competitive Shooting Team.
Major Helton is survived by his wife Wanda Helton, his sister Anna Ruth and his nieces Rita and Leslie. Major Helton has rejoined his brother Eugene and sisters Eula and Della Mae in Heaven. Major Helton was a member of Charity Baptist Church since moving to Tennessee in 2006.
Services will be held at 2:00 pm, Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Mountain Home National Cemetery, 215 Heroes Drive, Mountain Home, TN. Military Honors will be conducted by the Hawkins County Color Guard. The family would like to thank Debbie and all the nurses and staff of Holston Manor for their excellent care during his final days.
East Tennessee Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Major Arthur Dale Helton, Jr.