CHURCH HILL - Maggie Williams, 80, of Church Hill, went to be with the Lord Friday, November 20, 2020, at her residence with her family by her side.
The family will receive friends from 12:00-12:45 pm Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Oak Hill Funeral Home in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel or anytime at her grandson TJ’s home, 246 Cold Comfort Road, Church Hill. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 1:00 pm with Pastor James Adams officiating.
The Graveside Service will follow in the Garden of Last Supper at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to the hospital staff of Holston Valley Medical Center, granddaughter Misty and her special neighbor Stella Morgan.
