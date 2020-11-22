CHURCH HILL - Maggie Williams, 80, of Church Hill, went to be with the Lord Friday, November 20, 2020, at her residence with her family by her side. She was born September 12, 1940, in Hawkins County, to the late James Oscar and Ora Marie Gibson Alley.
Maggie was a loving, kind and caring mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She enjoyed camping, square-dancing and odd crafts with her husband, Albert. Above all, she enjoyed time with her family and friends.
Maggie was a member of Belmont Baptist Church, Mt. Carmel.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Albert L. Williams; great-granddaughter, Kinley Williams; brother, Wayne Alley; niece and nephew, Carolyn Marie and James Baker.
Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Tim Williams (Teresa); grandchildren, Dawn McGehee (Jeff), Misty Williams, James Fuller (Leslie), TJ Williams (Rebecca) and Shawn Williams; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Mackenzie, Hailee, Hannah, Desirea, Timothy Jr., Conner, Kaden, Speed, Maly, Ryder, Eleanor and Reese; sister, Irene Baker (Eddie).
The family will receive friends from 12:00-12:45 pm Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Oak Hill Funeral Home in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel or anytime at her grandson TJ’s home, 246 Cold Comfort Road, Church Hill. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 1:00 pm with Pastor James Adams officiating.
The Graveside Service will follow in the Garden of Last Supper at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to the hospital staff of Holston Valley Medical Center, granddaughter Misty and her special neighbor Stella Morgan.
The care of Maggie Williams and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.